West Virginia vs Texas Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Big 12 conference remains wide open after the ranked No. 17 Texas Longhorns (6-2) was stunned last week in a road loss to Oklahoma State. Heisman Trophy candidate Will Grier leads the No. 13 ranked West Virginia Mountaineers into Austin on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

This contest is effectively a Big 12 elimination game. With Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia all tied atop the standings with a 4-1 record in conference, the winner of this game will have the inside track to the Big 12 Championship Game, while the loser has a tougher road.

The Longhorns already defeated the Sooners, but losses to Maryland and now Oklahoma State have slightly torpedoed what looked to be a “we’re back” season for Tom Herman and company.

Last year, the Longhorns didn’t see all of Grier, as he sustained a hand injury which ended his season as Texas topped West Virginia in Morgantown to become bowl eligible. West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen has been anticipating the chance to play out this game again with his star quarterback in the fold.

“This one is one we’ve been looking forward to for a while. It didn’t quite end the way we wanted it to last year, and we haven’t forgotten about that.”

Grier has cooled off a bit from his scorching pace, but it still performing at a high level, including a 353- yard, three-touchdown performance last week against Baylor. He still has 2,272 passing yards, 25 TDs (and just seven interceptions) despite West Virginia finding better balance on offense in recent weeks.

Matchup to Watch: Despite big wins, West Virginia’s pass defense allows 331.3 yards per game, which bodes well for sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who played well last week despite the loss. Because the Mountaineers have both won and lost every game this season by double digits, they haven’t played a close game yet.