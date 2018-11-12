Titans’ Dion Lewis Rips ‘Cheap’ Patriots After Week 10 Victory

Tennessee Titans running back Dion Lewis didn’t say much ahead of the Week 10 matchup against his former team. But when the game wrapped up and the Titans had defeated the New England Patriots, Lewis became somewhat of an open book pretty quickly. As NFL Network’s Michael Giardi revealed, the Titans back pulled no punches with his comments.

Is it personal, Dion Lewis? ‘hell yeah it’s personal. That’s what happens when you go cheap. You get your ass kicked.” The #Titans RB very happy about beating his former team #patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 11, 2018

It seems this game mattered more than just a bit to Lewis, who walked away satisfied with the Titans’ impressive 34-10 win. While he totaled just 57 yards on 20 carries with two receptions for 11 yards, his teammates more than helped get the job done.

Lewis’ fellow backfield mate Derrick Henry punched in two touchdowns while quarterback Marcus Mariota threw for two additional scores. Wide receiver Corey Davis caught one of those touchdowns while racking up 125 yards on seven grabs in the game. The crucial victory moved the Titans to 5-4 on the season and in position to keep pace with the Houston Texans.

Dion Lewis’ Departure From Patriots

Lewis didn’t sound thrilled with how things ended with the Patriots when he spoke on the subject back in August. As Mark Dunphy of Boston.com revealed, the running back told the Boston Globe that the Patriots didn’t think he “was good enough.”

“I’m happy with the decision, and this is the decision I would’ve made even if they did offer,” Lewis said, per the Boston Globe. “If they wanted me, they could’ve had me. But obviously, they didn’t want me, they didn’t think I was good enough to be there. I just had to move on and do what’s best for me.”

Although things didn’t work out in New England, Lewis received a four-year, $19.8 million deal from the Titans and has been a solid addition to this point in his first season in Tennessee. Through nine games, the 28-year-old has totaled 112 carries for 396 yards and one touchdown while catching 35 passes for 270 yards and one additional score.

