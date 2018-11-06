Terrell Owens Reacts to Kevin Byard’s Star Celebration

The Tennessee Titans were off to a rough start on Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys as they allowed two turnovers on offense, which resulted in a pair of red zone trips for the Cowboys. Fortunately, the Titans defense is ready and willing to respond as they only allowed seven points off of three trips.

Titans defensive back Kevin Byard decided to get a turnover of his own as well. As the Cowboys were yards away from the goal line, their quarterback Dak Prescott dropped back and tried to squeeze the ball into double coverage for a touchdown. Byard ended up making him pay for it and celebrated in savage fashion

Byard Heads to the Star

BYARD BROUGHT BACK THE T.O. STAR CELEBRATION IN DALLAS 😱😱😱 @KB31_Era pic.twitter.com/bhHzLBq8vX — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 6, 2018

Owens Reacts

I feel like I’ve seen this before pic.twitter.com/aacvsoO0y3 — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) November 6, 2018

It looks like we will get a two-in-one of classic celebration tributes this weekend in the NFL. On Sunday night, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas brought back the classic cellphone celebration to honor former Saints wide receiver, Joe Horn. Now, we’ve got Titans’ defensive back Kevin Byard channeling his inner Terrell Owens by ‘owning’ the star.

If you can remember, back when Owens was with the San Francisco 49ers, he ran to the star in the middle of the field to claim it. After that, it became a battle of who owns the star, and it quickly turned into an actual physical altercation on the field as former Cowboys safety George Teague laid a hit on Owens after he felt like Owens’ was disrespecting Dallas. Clearly, Byard made it off of the field untouched on Monday night.