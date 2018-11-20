Todd Gurley Fantasy: Latest on Rams RB in Week 11 vs. Chiefs

The Los Angeles Rams are locked in a tight game with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 11. Unfortunately, one thing we haven’t seen much of to this point is Rams running back Todd Gurley. The talented runner entered this game with an elite matchup and was primed for a big night against the Chiefs.

As the second half of the game began, Gurley had totaled just 28 combined yards, leaving fantasy football owners wondering what the situation was. And it seems we now have somewhat of an answer. According to Mike Tagliere of Fantasy Pros, Gurley apparently suffered an early injury in the game.

For those wondering what’s going on with Todd Gurley, he appeared to get hurt on one of the first few plays of the game. I watched him have a slight hitch on his way back to the huddle and he said something to Goff. Hasn’t been involved much since. Not great. — Mike Tagliere (@MikeTagliereNFL) November 20, 2018

While Gurley has been on the field during the second half, it seems he’s somewhat of a decoy to this point. With seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Gurley was still sitting with 28 total yards and there had been no additional information revealed on his current status or the injury.

Updates on Todd Gurley’s Status

Gurley was able to pull down back-to-back receptions early in the third quarter to add to his stat line. It’s tough to tell from the plays what exactly the potential injury issue may be. He also received two carries a bit later on the same drive, so it seems as though the Rams are starting to roll him out a bit more and get him involved to some extent.

We’ll update here as additional information is provided on his status. For the time being, it seems Gurley will remain in the game and the Rams are beginning to utilize him a bit more as the second half rolls on.

