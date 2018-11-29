Philadelphia Eagle: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Are Equals

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are at the top of their game at the quarterback position.

Philadelphia Eagles safety, Rodney McLeod has gone against both.

McLeod went toe to toe with Brady in this year’s Super Bowl. He admits that preparation is key in going against Brady. “It’s knowing that he’s going to sort through, pick out, you know, your flaws and try to expose you,” McLeod told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

He’s a guy that looks at matchups, we got to obviously disrupt him and make him uncomfortable. I think that’s the biggest thing, make him uncomfortable early, kind of get him on his heels a little bit and be able to match up well in the back end.”

An NFC-lifer, McLeod has had many more matchups with Aaron Rodgers’ and respects game. “A guy who can put the ball in places that not too many can, McLeod told me.

“His experience in this league, his, you know, ability to have so much poise. Being in a situation where he’s never out of it either. He can be down fourteen and hop back into the game just like that.”

He speaks highly of both.

Million dollar question: Where does Rodgers fit in the skillset comparisons to Brady? “Knowledge of the game is excellent and he’s just an ultimate competitor, man,” he said.

“And so, one person I have gone against, that I think I could compare him to would be Aaron Rodgers, in comparison to Tom Brady.”