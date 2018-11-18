Cincinnati vs UCF Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 11 ranked UCF Knights (9-0) unbeaten run dating back to last season is as impressive as it gets. The Knights host American Athletic Conference rival, the one-loss No. 24 Cincinnati Bearcats (9-1) on Saturday night.

Preview

UCF has won 22 straight games and currently owns its highest national ranking this season.

The debate is if UCF finishes undefeated again, should they be in the College Football Playoff? The strength of schedule for this year’s team is not as good as last year’s, but nobody knew how good last year’s team truly was until they went up against and defeated the Auburn Tigers in the Peach Bowl.

Senior offensive tackle Wyatt Miller re-iterated to reporters how big this game is, and how big the players understand it is.

“Five years ago when I walked on campus, I didn’t think this was something that could happen, but I’m glad that it did. Like I said, we’re fortunate to play in this game especially in front of this crowd. That’s a milestone for this university. It’s not only big for us, it’s big for Cincinnati, it’s big for this conference. It’s huge. It shows the kind of football the American Conference plays. We’re not some kind of small-time league. We are part of the big boys and we’re going to show it Saturday night.”

Nine of the 22 wins (2018) have come with Josh Heupel leading the way. 2017 was the product of Scott Frost, who has since moved on and struggled in his first season at Nebraska (3-7).

Matchup to Watch: UCF junior quarterback McKenzie Milton is completing 60.2% of his passes this season. Outside of a three-interception game against South Carolina State, Milton has thrown only two combined interceptions in the Knights’ other eight games.

Cincinnati ranks 14th in the nation in pass defense, allowing 177 yards per game. The Bearcats have also only allowed 5.5 yards per attempt, which ranks eighth in FBS.