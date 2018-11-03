UFC 230 Live Stream: How to Watch Cormier vs Lewis Online

Two-division champ Daniel Cormier makes his first heavyweight title defense Saturday night when he takes on Derrick Lewis in the UFC 230 main event at Madison Square Garden.

The main UFC 230 card from New York is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET. Here’s how you can watch the Cormier vs. Lewis fight and all the UFC 230 main card fights online and without cable:

How to Order: Whether or not you have Amazon Prime, you can order the UFC 230 PPV through Amazon right here. You’ll need to be signed in to an Amazon account to purchase the Khabib vs. McGregor PPV, but if you don’t have one, you can create one for free.

Where You Can Watch: Once you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch the fights live on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app, which is free to download on Apple TV, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Smart TV’s and more. You can also watch straight on an Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV stick or other Amazon device without having to download the app.

How to Order: If you already have a Sling TV subscription, make sure you’re signed in, then head to your account to purchase UFC 230. If you don’t have Sling TV, you can start a free 7-day trial right here, then you can go to your account to purchase UFC 230. You can also order from within the app.

Where You Can Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website, make sure you’re signed in, and start watching on your browser. If you want to watch UFC 230 on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One.

How to Order: To order the fight through UFC TV, head to this page and select “Purchase Pay-Per-View”. After selecting the option you want, you’ll need to either sign in to your UFC.tv account or create a new one, which is free to do.

Where You Can Watch: Once purchased, you can return to the UFC website to watch the McGregor pay-per-view on your computer. Or, if you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the UFC app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, Xbox One and select Smart TV’s.

UFC 230 Preview

Cormier, who began his MMA career at heavyweight and didn’t make the move to light heavyweight until his 14th professional fight, returned to his original weight class in July when he took on champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in Las Vegas. He responded with what was his first first-round stoppage in more than four years, finishing Miocic with a massive right hand late in the opening round.

While DC is a former Olympic wrestler and World Championship bronze medalist, it’s easy to forget the kind of knockout power he possesses while on his feet. Seven of his 13 wins during his first run at heavyweight came via knockout, and he now has two in a row of that variety after stopping Volkan Oezdemir via second-round TKO before his fight against Miocic.

Of course, the man opposite him inside the Octagon on Saturday is plenty dangerous himself.

Lewis may not land a lot of punches–in his fight against Alexander Volkov at UFC 229 last month, Volkov connected on 121 significant strikes compared to just 39 for Lewis–but when he does, they pack the power to finish any opponent at any given time. Volkov found that out last month, as “The Black Beast” secured his seventh knockout win via punches in his last 10 fights.

Nevertheless, if Cormier can avoid the knockout blow, he should be fine.

The reigning champion is much more accurate and efficient with his punches, owning a significant strike differential of plus-1.35 per round, while Lewis sits at an average of just plus-0.59 per round. The difference becomes even more stark as fights get longer, as Cormier, who has much more experience with five-round fights, owns the stamina advantage.

And if necessary, Cormier always has the wrestling experience to fall back on. He has landed 1.85 takedowns per 15 minutes, while Lewis is allowing a sizable 2.49 per 15, so that opportunity is there if he wants to slow things out and tire out his always-dangerous opponent.

Put it all together, and Cormier stands as a significant betting favorite. Still with the knockout power each fighter possesses, this remains a scenario in which anything could happen at any given time. Even if it looks lopsided on the surface, this is a fight you don’t want to miss.