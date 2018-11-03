UFC 230 Prelims Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Before we get to Daniel Cormier vs Derrick Lewis, Chris Weidman vs Ronaldo Souza and the UFC 230 main card, there are a handful of preliminary card fights at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, led by a featherweight battle between Jason Knight and Jordan Rinaldi.

The first preliminary card (6:15 p.m. ET) can be watched online via UFC Fight Pass, which offers a free 7-day trial.

Then, the second preliminary card (8 p.m. ET) will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch all of those fights live (or DVR them) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

UFC 230 Card

Main Card

Weight Class Matchup Heavyweight Daniel Cormier vs Derrick Lewis Middleweight Chris Weidman vs Ronaldo Souza Middleweight David Branch vs Jared Cannonier Middleweight Karl Roberson vs Jack Marshman Middleweight Derek Brunson vs Israel Adesanya

Fox Sports 1 Card

Weight Class Matchup Featherweight Jason Knight vs Jordan Rinaldi Women’s Flyweight Sijara Eubanks vs Roxanne Modafferi Featherweight Julio Arce vs Sheymon Moraes Welterweight Ben Saunders vs Lyman Good

Fight Pass Card