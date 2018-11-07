Utah Jazz Roster and Lineup Against the Dallas Mavericks

The Utah Jazz are struggling to gain the momentum they’d hoped to have. They’re currently 4-6 on the season–with injury and some curiously “off” games being mostly to blame for the slower-than-expected start–and are hoping to turn things around as soon as possible.

The injury woes of star 2-guard Donovan Mitchell haven’t helped things–he missed the team’s loss against the Grizzlies last Friday, and then missed the matchup against the Raptors this past Monday after sustaining an ankle injury the game in-between.

Donovan is probable for tonight, giving hope to the Jazz that they may pull out of the slump–his ability to get to the basket off the dribble is the team’s bread and butter.

Assuming he’s back in the starting lineup, here’s what the Jazz will look like tonight:

Projected Starting Lineup for Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks

PG: Ricky Rubio

SG: Donovan Mitchell

SF: Joe Ingles

PF: Derrick Favors

C: Rudy Gobert

With Mitchell’s minutes likely getting cut to play it safe with the bum ankle, rookie Grayson Allen may get some more floor time than usual. He averages 5 points per game on the season but is a reliable role player for the team.

Royce O’Neale will contribute as well–he started in place of Mitchell when he was absent against the Raptors and is an energetic driver and shooter, similar to #45.

