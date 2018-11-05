Utah Jazz Starting Lineup Against Toronto Raptors

The 4-5 Utah Jazz so far aren’t repping the West like they’d hoped. After dropping their last three games, the team is in a bit of a slump–tack onto that the fact that star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has been battling injury, and things are looking dubious for the Utah team that entered the season with sky-high expectations.
Mitchell missed Friday’s 10-point loss to the Grizzlies with hamstring tightness, then gave fans another scare the very next day with an ankle tweak in a 15-point loss to the Denver Nuggets.
With Mitchell out tonight, the Jazz face an uphill battle against Kawhi Leonard and the 9-1 Raptors, who sit comfortably atop the Eastern Conference. Here’s what their lineup could look like without him:
Utah Jazz Projected Starting Lineup Against the Toronto Raptors
- PG: Ricky Rubio
- SG: Grayson Allen
- SF: Joe Ingles
- PF: Derrick Favors
- C: Rudy Gobert
If rookie Grayson Allen ends up in the starting lineup it will only be his second time in the role. He scored 9 points in 27 minutes after starting against the Grizzlies.
