Utah Jazz Starting Lineup Against Toronto Raptors

The 4-5 Utah Jazz so far aren’t repping the West like they’d hoped. After dropping their last three games, the team is in a bit of a slump–tack onto that the fact that star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has been battling injury, and things are looking dubious for the Utah team that entered the season with sky-high expectations.

Alec Burks, Derrick Favors & Jae Crowder are all AVAILABLE to play in tonight’s game. Donovan Mitchell remains OUT.#TORatUTA | @UofUHealth — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 5, 2018

Mitchell missed Friday’s 10-point loss to the Grizzlies with hamstring tightness, then gave fans another scare the very next day with an ankle tweak in a 15-point loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Prayers for Donovan Mitchell, who left tonight’s game with a serious leg injury 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/fr4Me1I7KL — FootBasket.com (@FootBasketcom) November 4, 2018

With Mitchell out tonight, the Jazz face an uphill battle against Kawhi Leonard and the 9-1 Raptors, who sit comfortably atop the Eastern Conference. Here’s what their lineup could look like without him:

Utah Jazz Projected Starting Lineup Against the Toronto Raptors

PG: Ricky Rubio

SG: Grayson Allen

SF: Joe Ingles

PF: Derrick Favors

C: Rudy Gobert

If rookie Grayson Allen ends up in the starting lineup it will only be his second time in the role. He scored 9 points in 27 minutes after starting against the Grizzlies.

