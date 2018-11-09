Bucks vs Warriors Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2018-19 regular season meet in an inter-conference showdown at Oracle Arena on Thursday night.

Preview

The Golden State Warriors continue to dominate from where they left off in June, starting the season 10-1.

The Warriors are shooting 42% from three-point range, the only team in the league shooting 40% or better. They are also first in the NBA in points per game (123.5) and offensive rating (121.6).

Steph Curry, who is leading the charge to claim his third Most Valuable Player award, has gone scorched earth on the rest of the league, averaging 31.1 points per game on 53% shooting from the field while shooting 51% from three on 11.6 attempts per game. It isn’t hyperbole anymore to say Curry’s shooting ability transformed the game and led to the offensive boom of today, nor is it hyperbole to say he can’t get better.

The Warriors continue to be the best passing team in the league as well, averaging 30.5 assists per game, and best shooting team in the league (52% from the field). Kevin Durant is “quietly” averaging 27.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, all while shooting 57% from the field. Draymond Green continues to be a jack of all trades, averaging 7.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game while being one of the best defenders in the league.

This is way before we get to talking about Klay Thompson, who hit 14 (!!!) three-point shots in a game on Monday to break Curry’s NBA record, which was previously 13.

The Milwaukee Bucks have looked like one of the best teams in the league, winning eight of their first 10 games.

The Bucks are fifth in offensive rating (115.1) and second in defensive rating (102.9). The biggest difference for the Bucks offense? Cutting out midrange shots, and letting it fly from the three-point line. Literally…

They’re averaging 41.1 attempts from three this year, which leads the NBA and is up from 24.7 last year (25th in the league). Milwaukee is shooting 38% from three this season (fourth in the league), up from 36% last season (22nd in the league).

The additions of Brook Lopez (6.6 three-point attempts per game, shooting 38%) and Ersan Ilyasova (3.1 three-point attempts per game, shooting 39%) have greatly improved the Bucks shooting and ability to spread the floor for their franchise cornerstone, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 25.9 points, 13.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 54%.

Greak Freak, now more than ever, is a game changer on both ends of the floor. Head coach Mike Budenholzer has also figured out how to effectively get Khris Middleton more open looks, and Eric Bledsoe better opportunities to score with the ball in his hands.