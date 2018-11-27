Warriors’ Klay Thompson Believes Raptors Could Make the Finals

The 2018 NBA season has thrown many curveballs at us so far this year. It has been quite unpredictable, but it made everything much more entertaining. While the Golden State Warriors’ are still the cream of the crop in the West, the Eastern Conference has a pretty close battle going on between several teams as the LeBron James dominance is over on the East side. The Warriors still believe that they are the top dogs in the West no matter what, but who do they see as a potential Finals opponent this year? Klay Thompson weighed in.

This Thursday, the Golden State Warriors will travel to Toronto to take on the Raptors. It will be the first time this season that the NBA gets to see the consensus top teams in both conferences. With the Warriors being at their lowest point in what may be years, this could be a dominating matchup by Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors. And if you ask Warriors star Klay Thompson about the matchup, not only will he talk up the Raptors, but he also believes that Thursday’s game could be a preview of the NBA Finals next summer.

Could Thursday Be a Finals Preview?

Klay Thompson on Toronto: “Who knows. It might be a preview in June.” pic.twitter.com/shetZ6M43K — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) November 27, 2018

Before the season had begun, not a lot of people could predict the Raptors being finals favorites of the East, but here we are. After many years of the Raptors getting owned by LeBron in the postseason, they have automatically been counted out no matter how well they did in the regular season. But with an established champion like Leonard in town, it really looks like the Raptors have taken a big step forward.

Will Leonard’s presence be enough to match up with the Warriors? It’s tough to tell. This week, when the Raptors and the Warriors face off against each other, Golden State won’t be one-hundred percent healthy. As Steph Curry continues to nurse his groin injury, the Warriors are also still without their center, DeMarcus Cousins. So, the outcome this week wouldn’t exactly tell the entire story of what we would see if both of these teams do meet in the finals, but at least we will get some sort of preview early on.