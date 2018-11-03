WATCH: Golden State Warriors Toy with Timberwolves Defense

It comes as no surprise that the Golden State Warriors are once again, one of the NBA’s best teams in 2018. With a record of 9-1, Golden State is just picking up where they left off after being crowned champions last season. And the craziest part about it all is that the Warriors are still missing a superstar on the floor in DeMarcus Cousins.

No Cousins causes no problems, though for the Warriors. As Boogie just joined the team over the offseason, his addition was just a luxury for the team as he is practically ring-chasing if you ask Steve Kerr. But in all honesty, the Warriors are still the best team in the NBA without him strictly because of the team chemistry, as we’ve seen over time.

It’s always been that way during the Steph Curry era in Golden State. Sure, they have some shooters on the team who are more hot than cold, but they definitely aren’t selfish players. In fact, they seem to pass the ball a lot more than you would think. And after seeing one of their ridiculous sequences on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, it’s kind of easy to see why this team is unstoppable at times.

Watch This Crazy Moment

Warriors were playing games on this sequence 🙃 pic.twitter.com/iqHo8GB7h4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 3, 2018

In this single play alone, the Warriors passed the ball seven times, before the eighth and final pass that resulted in a highlight-worthy alley-oop. Even the leagues best defense would get lost in that sequence. Not only did the Warriors play like that for the entire game, but they have been toying around with defenses this way for the entire season.

As you can imagine, the Warriors took care of the T’Wolves with ease at home on Friday night with a dominating victory of 116-99. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson got into their usual groove by both putting up over 20 points. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant showed out with a double-double, scoring a game-high of 33 points, along with 12 rebounds. In other words, just another regular night at the office for the Warriors.