Washington Wizards Fight In Practice

The Washington Wizards have been a lightening rod of trade talk for most of the day.

Apparently, that’s not all. They have some fight in them too, literally!

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Washington Wizards had a volatile practice within recent days, with verbal altercations occurring among several players.

There were several verbal altercations among players and an exasperated Bradley Beal told team officials: “I’ve been dealing with this for seven years.”

Teams have these kinds of practices, and tension always reveals itself amid underperformance. Wizards are 5-11 so far this year. Several players had verbal back and forth in this practice, league sources said. https://t.co/U79FqusKLL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2018

This comes on the heels of ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that the Washington Wizards have made everyone on the team available in potential trade talks even Beal and John Wall.

Woj also says that Washington’s preference remains to reshape the team around Wall and Beal, but poor play among key teammates is limiting their trade value and paralyzing the Wizards’ efforts to make meaningful changes to a roster that no longer appears functional together, league sources said.

The Washington Wizards are currently 5-11 Beal, 25, could turn out to be the guard with the most value on the trade market, with his 3-point shooting ability, a more manageable contract and being three years younger than Wall.