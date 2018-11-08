WATCH: Dez Bryant Practices with Saints for First Time

The New Orleans Saints wasted no time getting former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant in and practicing with the team. Earlier in the week, the Saints decided to bring in a handful of veteran wide receivers that were available in an attempt to add some depth to their roster. Ultimately, Dez Bryant ended up winning the job.

During the offseason, Bryant was suddenly blindsided by the Cowboys when they decided to release him. Bryant then left the teams facilities expecting to get a high-demand within the free agency market. Although two teams offered Bryant a deal, he ended up declining both, the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns offers.

For one, Bryant wanted a one-year, prove-it type deal. While the Browns offered him one, it apparently didn’t match his price tag. Then, the Ravens offered him a healthy multi-year deal that Bryant didn’t want. So now all of his prayers are answered as Bryant not only gets a one-year deal, but he gets it with the New Orleans Saints, who are at the top of their division, and perhaps might be the hottest team in the NFC right now.

Bryant Practices for the First Time

Bryant joins a 7-1 Saints team that is well on their way to the playoffs if they keep playing at a high level right now. Although Bryant hasn’t played since Week 17 of the 2017 season, he has made it known that he was steadily working out all throughout the offseason, and the regular season just waiting for the right team to call him.

By the time the Saints decided that they needed a guy like Bryant, it didn’t take long for them to come to an agreement. Less than a day after his arrival for a workout, Bryant beat out everybody and was quickly offered a deal so he could get into the Saints facility and get to work as soon as possible. He will make his Saints debut on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.