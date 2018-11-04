WATCH: Steve Smith Admits He Gave Ravens the Panthers Playbook

Steve Smith Sr. has been quite the NFL personality for a long time now. The former Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver have made a name off doing his job well and being very scrappy while doing it. He played most of his career with the Panthers but ultimately finished up with the Baltimore Ravens. Now, he entertains us all on TV with his ridiculous stories about when he played.

On Good Morning Football during week nine, Smith and the gang were making their weekly predictions by analyzing each game closely. As they got on the topic of former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, Steve Smith had a lot to say when he wanted to compare his situation with Thomas’ situation.

In case you missed it, Demaryius Thomas, a Broncos homegrown player was traded last week to the Houston Texans. Ironically enough, the Broncos will play the Texans this week, and Thomas will get the immediate start against his former team.

So, while the crew selected who they thought would win, the idea of having the Texans take home the victory was because Thomas would have their game planning and playbook. As the crew joked about how Thomas would give the Texans Denver’s playbook, Steve Smith had no problem openly admitting that he did that with the Ravens when they faced the Panthers a couple of years ago.

Is Steve Smith Serious?

Was he actually serious? Who knows. But we wouldn’t put it past Steve Smith to do such a thing. After all, we have all seen just how heated, and bitter Smith was towards the Panthers during his short stint with the Baltimore Ravens. If there is one wide receiver who knows about getting revenge on your old team, it’s Steve Smith.

During his first game against Carolina after his departure, Smith went off against the Panthers for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Baltimore went on to destroy Carolina in that game with a final score of 38-10. Unfortunately, that was the only action that we’ve witnessed between Smith and the Panthers since he left in 2014.