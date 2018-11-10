TCU vs West Virginia Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen gave us the gutsiest call of the 2018 season when his No. 9 ranked Mountaineers (7-1) went for the two-point conversion last week in Austin to defeat the Texas Longhorns and send them tumbling out of the Big 12 title picture for good.

Holgorsen had some help, with Heisman Trophy candidate Will Grier. Together, they welcome the struggling TCU Horned Frogs (4-5) into Morgantown on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

Holgorsen’s call is an all-time great one, and he emphasized that to his players right before.

“I told the guys on the sideline before we got the ball, ‘Guys, let’s go down and score and we’ll go for two and win this thing. They went out there and believed it. They came to the sidelines after we scored and already knew what our two-point play was going to be.”

Grier racked up 346 yards and three touchdowns against Texas, including running in the game-sealing two-point conversion at the end. Grier’s 2,618 passing yards and 28 touchdowns vault him high up the Heisman ballot.

Now, West Virginia controls their own destiny in Big 12 play. A showdown at home against No. 6 Oklahoma looms large on November 23. If each team enters that game with one loss, it guarantees the winner a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game. The Mountaineers have to get there first…

Expectations heading into this season were higher for TCU. The Horned Frogs season started promising, but since a September loss to Ohio State, they have gone in the opposite direction. Gary Patterson’s team has lost four of their past six games, including a one-point loss to Kansas.

TCU is in danger of not being bowl eligible for the third time in six seasons, and need two victories down the stretch to secure a spot. Though, the other three seasons produced three 11-win campaigns, and three bowl wins, including a Peach Bowl win in 2014.

Matchup to Watch: Quarterback Mike Collins earned his first win last week, leading TCU to a 14-13 win against Kansas State. Collins will need to produce quick scoring drives for the Horned Frogs in order to hang with the Mountaineers offensively.