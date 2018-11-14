Westbrook Injury: Thunder Starting Five Against Knicks Without Westbrook

The Oklahoma City Thunder have gone 3-1 in their last four games without Russell Westbrook, who was downed last week with an ankle sprain during a contest against the Pelicans.

Oh no… Russell Westbrook goes down with a brutal ankle roll. pic.twitter.com/UBDJfkUNBZ — NYSportsCast (@NYSportCast) November 6, 2018

The All-Star point guard was averaging 24.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 8.9 assists before the injury–nearly a triple-double, unsurprisingly–but backup point guard Dennis Schroder has stepped up in his absence.

Schroder will likely get the start again tonight. He’s been averaging 20.2 points per game in the four games since Westbrook’s injury and has been instrumental in the team keeping its record alive without their star player.

That being said, here’s what the Thunder’s starting lineup could look like for tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder Projected Starting Lineup Against the Knicks

PG: Dennis Schroder

SG: Terrance Ferguson

SF: Paul George

PF: Jerami Grant

C: Steven Adams

The two teams will face off tonight in Oklahoma City at 7:00 pm CST.

