Wizards’ Bradley Beal Calls Trade Rumors ‘Nonsense’

The Washington Wizards have been on and off this season, but many don’t expect them to be reaching the NBA playoffs anytime soon with how the Eastern Conference playoff picture looks early on. Therefore, the Wizards have made it known that they are ready and willing to trade any of their big named stars as long as the price is right.

Naturally, teams have been reaching out to the Wizards for their big names like John Wall and Bradley Beal. As those two stars could be a tremendous bonus to a team that is ready to compete for a championship now, that’s who teams want to inquire about. Not to mention, all of the behind the scenes issues that have gone down recently in the past has been brought to the light, so the Wizards may desperately need to make a change sooner than later.

Rumor has it that Bradley Beal is the player that is receiving the most calls from around the league, and apparently, he desires a trade as well. Obviously, many fans bought into that that rumor, but it turns out that Beal is going to stay true to Washington as long as he is on the court with his Wizards’ teammates rocking the uniform.

To confirm that Beal is not seeking out a trade, his agent, Mark Bartelstein denied all reports of Beal wanting out. To double-down on his agent’s statement, Beal addressed the topic shortly after the Wizards win on Monday.

Bradley Beal Addresses the Rumors

Bradley Beal sets the record straight about the rumors he wants out of Washington. 🎙: @3DTV#PlayersOnly pic.twitter.com/0ndisA8h2W — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 27, 2018

Are the Wizards most likely shopping Beal? Probably. But that doesn’t exactly mean that the star guard wants out of Washington. After the Wizards’ defeated James Harden and the Houston Rockets on Monday night, Beal was the center of attention after the game due to his 32 point effort during 50 minutes on the floor.

The obvious question needed to be asked, and Beal kept everything straightforward. No, neither Beal or his agent are seeking a trade, and as long as Beal is rocking a Wizards jersey, his heart is in Washington D.C. Simple enough. We’ll see if Beal’s desire to stay means anything to the organization or not moving forward.