Monday Night RAW Match Results & Spoilers November 19th

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW will air tonight on the USA Network. We will provide live updates and match results once the episode goes live at 8 p.m. Eastern, but until then, here’s a preview of what to expect:

Preview

Tonight will deal with the aftermath of Survivor Series 2018. Universal Champion Brock Lesnar hit WWE Champion Daniel Bryan with an F-5 to win a wildly competitive main at Survivor Series. This enabled RAW to go 6-0 against SmackDown Live, making it a clean sweep. This makes it three consecutive series’ in a row that RAW has reigned supreme.

Expect to see RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin and the rest of the roster to be in a jovial mood tonight; perhaps even to extent that their arrogance incites some new feuds and gets the SmackDown roster’s blood boiling.

One of the few down spots for the RAW brand was when Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin attacked Braun Strowman after the latter won his match. Corbin took an exhausted Strowman down and proceeded to have a good laugh over it with the likes of Bobby Lashley, Lio Rush and Drew McIntyre. According to RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, however, Strowman will get a match against Corbin in the near future, in addition to a Universal Championship Match against Brock Lesnar. Expect the Monster Among Men to be in a grumpy mood tonight.

Another rivalry that was started up at Survivor Series 2018 was between Sasha Banks and Nia Jax. Just as Banks was about to put away Asuka to win the Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match, Jax showed up, knocked her off the top rope, and proceeded to let Asuka take her out before she pinned Asuka for the win. Jax’s controversial actions got mixed feedback from fans, and now she has a cavalcade of enemies who are eager to even the score. Furthermore, Banks has been given a guaranteed RAW Women’s Championship Match against Ronda Rousey.

While Banks may have been defeated by Jax, no WWE Superstar took more of a beating at Survivor Series that Rousey. Charlotte Flair unleashed during their Champion vs. Champion Match last night and pounded Rousey with a Natural Selection onto a steel chair before wrapping the steel chair around Rousey’s throat. Part of the chair even went into Rousey’s trachea.

Expect a battered and embittered Rousey on tonight’s show. She definitely has a score to settle, and the injuries she sustained will likely fuel her storyline for the next run of episodes on RAW.

Tonight we will also get to see the tensions develop between Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins Title and his former Shield brother Dean Ambrose, who will face off at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in four weeks.