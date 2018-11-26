Monday Night RAW Match Results & Spoilers November 26th

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW airs tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on the USA Network. We will provide live updates and results once the episode goes live, but until then, here’s a preview of what to expect:

Preview

Perhaps the biggest story heading into tonight’s episode is the rivalry between Dean Ambrose and Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins. The latter pursued Ambrose all around the arena last week, finally getting his hands on his former Shield brother at the end of the night, but Ambrose took him out with two consecutive Dirty Deeds.

It stands to reason that Ambrose and Rollins’ rivalry will continue to grow, to the extent that Rollins will address it during tonight’s episode. Rollins is set to defend his title against Ambrose at WWE TLC on December 16. According to WWE.com, Rollins will look to “refocus” on his upcoming PPV showdown by testing himself with an Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge during tonight’s episode.

Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins Will Face Off In an Open Challenge Tonight

Ronda Rousey defended the Raw Women’s Championship against Mickie James in an unscheduled title last week. Despite some tense exchanges between Rousey, Nia Jax, and Tamina, the Baddest Woman on the Planet managed to hold her own and intimidate those around her. Expect to learn more about what Jax and Tamina have in store for Rousey when they clash at WWE TLC.

Bobby Roode & Chad Gable scored a huge upset victory over Raw Tag Team Champions Authors of Pain during last week’s episode, meaning that the duo are even closer to Team Red’s titles. WWE.com reports that Roode & Gable will also get an opportunity to take on the Authors of Pain in a Raw Tag Team Championship Match this Monday night. Last week also saw Elias pay the price for making snide comments about Lio Rush when Rush and Lashley too laid into him.

Braun Strowman Will Deal With the Aftermath of His Shattered Right Elbow

Then, of course, there’s Braun Strowman. Strowman took a vicious beating at the hands of Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin last week that resulted in a shattered right elbow. This came moments after he was granted a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match against Corbin at WWE TLC that, if won, would grant him a Universal Championship opportunity against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble PPV.

Tonight’s episode could shed some light on the severity of Strowman’s injury, and whether he will need surgery before returning to the ring.