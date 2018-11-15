LOOK: Incredible Proof Duke’s Zion Williamson Can Easily Hit Head on Rim

The college basketball season just recently got underway, but we’ve already seen Duke Blue Devils freshman Zion Williamson live up to the early hype. He’s dominated in a variety of ways (all of them), at times looking so superb that it’s led to LeBron James comparisons. Williamson is well on his way to being a top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, along with his two Duke teammates R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish.

But the latest photo to come to light of Williamson shows the 18-year-old may need to begin ducking while around the rim. As The Ringer NBA revealed, Williamson is not only capable of getting his head even with the rim, but it seems he can get above it.

There are a lot of impressive videos of Williamson’s dunks, and there are bound to be many more, but this picture is still another level of impressive. The freshman phenom’s upside is unreal and he’s flashed plenty of playmaking through Duke’s first three games. Fortunately for Blue Devils fans and any NBA team with a chance at landing the No. 1 pick, he’s also doing far more than just throwing down huge dunks.

Zion Williamson’s Early Success at Duke

Although the Blue Devils didn’t need Williamson to play much in two of the first three games, he’s still been incredibly dominant. In the two games he saw 23 or fewer minutes, Williamson scored 49 combined points with 16 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. But his performance in Duke’s 94-72 win over Army was another level of impressive.

In that game, the freshman played 32 minutes while racking up 27 points, 16 rebounds, six blocks, and four assists. He’s shot 78.6 percent from the field or better in every game and with the team’s first win coming against Kentucky, Williamson is proving he can get it done against any caliber of opponent.

READ NEXT: DraftKings Picks & Optimal Lineups for Packers vs. Seahawks Showdown

