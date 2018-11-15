Zion Williamson: Every New York Knicks Fan’s Wet Dream

It’s only three games into the NCAA Basketball season and basketball enthusiasts everywhere are in awe at Zion Williamson’s raw athletic ability and talent. Despite the fact that both the NBA and NCAA Basketball seasons are just getting underway, many are speculating where Zion Williamson could possibly land in the 2019 NBA Draft, especially New York Knicks fans.

Zion’s Elite Performance Thus Far

Last Tuesday, the Duke Blue Devils shocked the Kentucky Wildcats when they trashed the then nationally number one ranked team, 118-84. This was the very first time the basketball enthusiasts were able to witness the sheer dominant presence on the collegiate hardwood in Zion Williamson. In the game, Williamson was able to log 28 points on 11-13 shooting from the field and seven rebounds in just 23 minutes of game time.

There’s no denying that that’s one hell of a formal introduction into the collegiate sports realm.

Five days later, on Sunday, November 11th, Williamson was able to match those game one numbers almost identically against ARMY, scoring 27 points on 11-14 shots from the field, in 32 minutes. Fast forward to this evening Williamson and the Blue Devils took on E. Michigan where the 6’7 forward put on a dunk clinic for fans to ooze over. Williamson was able to notch 21 points in just 20 minutes in the Blue Devils 84-46 victory over the E. Michigan Eagles.

As logical basketball analysts, we’re sure that it won’t be possible for Zion to sustain a nearly 82% field goal percentage throughout his career at Duke, but there’s no denying that he is the freak of nature, every NBA fan wants on their roster come the 2019 NBA Draft day.

Could Zion Williamson Be the New York Knicks Savior?

In 2015, with the fourth overall pick in the NBA Draft, the New York Knicks selected center, , who has been the focal point for the Knicks but has suffered several setbacks since his entry in the league. The New York ball club also missed the opportunity to draft shooting guard, Devin Booker, who slipped to the 13th slot of the draft and was picked up by the Phoenix Suns. The Knicks, unfortunately, didn’t have a high draft pick in the 2016 NBA Draft despite going 32-50 and missing the playoffs once again.

In the 2017 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks drafted guard, Frank Ntilikina, at the eight spot missing on both Dennis Smith Jr. and Donovan Mitchell, again missing the playoffs with a 31-51 record. In the 2018 NBA Draft, the Knicks drafted newcomer, Kevin Knox, who impressed in the NBA Summer League and shows hope of being an elite player in the future. Unfortunately, that doesn’t cut it for Knicks fans. They want to win and they want to win now.

With the New York Knicks starting the 2018-19 NBA season with a 4-11 record sitting in the 12th spot of the Eastern Conference, the basketball franchise could be staring yet another lottery pick in the face. If fans are willing to sit through a grueling season of watching teams like the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, and Boston Celtics dominate the east, there’s hope they could land the freakish talent of one Zion Williamson.

The New York Knicks Roster + Zion Williamson

Let’s say the Knicks finally end their unlucky streak of getting bad lottery picks and they do get the opportunity to draft the 285-pound forward. Where would he fit in the Knicks’ roster? Would he be a cohesive piece to help the ballclub win some games and help raise the organization back into prominence?

If we insert Zion Williamson directly into the New York Knicks current starting lineup, it would be easy to say that the current starting power forward in Mario Hezonja, would lose his job, no offense. With guards, Trey Burke and Courtney Lee, not especially known for their scoring ability thet will be able to feed off of Zion’s post game and interior presence increasing their assist totals and freeing themselves up more for open shots. With Tim Hardaway Jr. known for being a streaky shooter and Enes Kanter in there as a defensive presence and enforcer, Zion will be able to aggressive on the offensive end while having back on the defensive side of the court thanks to Kanter.

Of course, Zion will have to develop some type of mid-range game and adapt to the matched strength that is present in the NBA environment. However, this definitely sounds like the perfect wet dream to any New York Knicks fan that is hoping and praying that there is a soul that can save the Knicks franchise. And from the looks of things, if the stars are aligned and the universe says so, Zion Williamson could be the New York Knicks savior.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Warriors’ Steve Kerr Compares Duke’s Zion Williamson to LeBron James