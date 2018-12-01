Alex Collins Fantasy: Which Ravens RB to Target After Injury News

The Baltimore Ravens backfield is set to make the shift from Alex Collins for the remainder of the 2018 season. On Saturday, the news came that the Ravens former starter had been placed on injured reserve due to a foot injury and will now miss the remainder of the year. As NFL Network’s James Palmer revealed, with Collins being placed on injured reserve, Kenneth Dixon was activated.

Ravens RB Alex Collins placed on IR, RB Kenneth Dixon activated — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 1, 2018

While Dixon, who was expected to have a solid role this year, is now activated, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s locked in for fantasy football success. A lot has changed since early in the year, and the situation looks quite a bit different. It will be interesting to see how the Ravens opt to roll out Dixon, as he played in just one game this season but logged 13 carries for 44 yards and one touchdown.

It’s been rookie Gus Edwards who’s done the heavy lifting over the past two weeks, and he, along with Ty Montgomery are primed for solid roles to finish out the year. Let’s break down the replacements for Collins a bit further from a fantasy perspective.

Gus Edwards, Ty Montgomery or Both Ravens RBs?

Contrary to popular belief, there is an avenue where two running backs on the same team can have fantasy value. Those who have either Alvin Kamara or Mark Ingram know that first hand, and we may see multiple backs have a chance for success with the Ravens as well.

With Collins sidelined in Week 12, the Ravens rolled to a 34-17 win over the Oakland Raiders largely behind a heavy dose of running. While quarterback Lamar Jackson is going to run the ball a lot, both Edwards and Montgomery received their fair share of work. Edwards finished the day with 23 carries for 118 yards, his second-straight performance of 100-plus yards, while Montgomery had eight carries for 51 yards.

Even with Dixon back in the mix, it’s tough to envision the Ravens opting to pull work away from Edwards. He’s received 40 carries in the past two games combined and looks to be the team’s top option on the ground. That should stay the same against an Atlanta Falcons defense who’s struggled to defend the run.

Montgomery’s Upside in Ravens Offense

Between the 34 carries Edwards and Jackson had last week, it was good to see Montgomery receive eight of his own. The former Green Bay Packers running back offers an interesting fantasy upside due to the fact that he’s a strong pass-catcher. He’s a converted wide receiver, so it’s not all that surprising, but Montgomery caught all three of his targets for 13 yards.

In point-per-reception leagues, Montgomery should have some value, although it won’t be as high as Edwards and will take a bit of a hit depending on how the team rolls out Dixon. The safest way to approach Montgomery is simply to hold him in fantasy leagues and see how he’s used this week. From there, you’ll be able to make a sound decision.

As things stand, it wouldn’t be surprising if we see the Ravens’ new third-down back carve out enough fantasy work for flex consideration in 14-team leagues or larger. Tread lightly for now, but he’s a name to watch.

