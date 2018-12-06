Allen Iverson Chooses Michael Jordan over LeBron James as the GOAT

Who is the greatest basketball player of all time? Is it Michael Jordan? LeBron James? Perhaps, Allen Iverson? We don’t know. There’s simply no right or wrong answer. The statistics won’t tell you because LeBron is still in the league, and he probably will be for at least another few years. But even when it’s all said and done for ‘King James,’ we won’t be able to come to a correct conclusion because the topic is merely opinionated.

Just because there will never be a right or wrong answer though, doesn’t mean that people aren’t heavily debating the topic. For the most part, Jordan and LeBron are the two favorites for being considered the greatest of all time. Typically, there’s always that one person who excludes the both of them and mentions some other name like Wilt Chamberlin or Kobe Bryant, but for the most part, it’s between Jordan and The King.

It’s always interesting to see what influential people in the spotlight think. Guys who actually played in the game, and played against both, Jordan and LeBron are obviously going to have a much better opinion than the ordinary fans who just watch the game. Former Philadelphia 76ers superstar Allen Iverson was fortunate enough to face both, Michael Jordan and LeBron James in his day.

Being in the league from 1996 to 2010, Iverson has experienced a ton in the NBA. And since A.I. is a Hall of Famer himself, you would have to imagine that his opinion is much more valuable than the folks over at the barbershops debating this topic. If you ask Allen Iverson who the GOAT is, he will first answer with a ton of LeBron’s accomplishments, then proceed to talk about Michael Jordan, or ‘Mike,’ for short.

Who Is the GOAT in the Eyes of ‘The Answer?’

Man….. listen. First of all, I love LeBron. I have nothing but love for LeBron. That’s the best player of his generation, one of the best ever, a great husband, great father, great role model, and it’s even beyond that: What he’s doing with that school in Akron?? It’s a beautiful thing. But y’all. We’re talking about Mike. We’re talking about Mike, O.K.?? We’re talking about Black Jesus himself. And I don’t really have much more to say beyond that. Mike is the GOAT……. Mike is always going to be the GOAT. And please don’t even insult me with any of this “stats, AI!” business, like you have a chance of changing my mind.

Recently, Iverson wrote a piece for The Players Tribune, where he wanted to talk about pretty much everything except for the typical stories you hear about him. Iverson knows that everybody wants to hear about practice for the millionth time, but the former Sixers star is simply moving on from that. Iverson wanted to talk about movies, music, and who the GOAT is, which apparently is Jordan in the eyes of Iverson.

Despite Iverson’s choice of the greatest, he still made sure to throw props over to LeBron. Although he didn’t really touch on LeBron’s game and discussed more about his philanthropy, we have to assume that Iverson just knows that he doesn’t need to talk about LeBron’s game. We all see it, and we all know just how good he is. And as long as he doesn’t have the same amount of championship rings as Jordan, then there’s always going to be a good chunk of NBA fans who will refuse to even give LeBron a chance at being the GOAT.