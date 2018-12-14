Lakers, Celtics News: Pelicans’ Anthony Davis Will Choose These Five Teams Says NBA Expert

Anthony Davis headed to the Los Angeles Lakers is a pipedream that is growing by the day.

While all of that is cool, he’s living his best life statistically.

Notably, Davis posted 41 points against the Boston Celtics and notched 44 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Will he join the Los Angeles Lakers? How about the Boston Celtics?

“Danny Ainge has been wanting to get this guy since he was at Kentucky,” NBA insider Chris Sheridan told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

Chris Sheridan also told Scoop B Radio:

“We have to remember Danny has four first round draft picks coming up. He has players that can’t even get into the line up. He’s also got contracts he can move like Gordon Hayward. The question is: Can Kyrie [Irving] last in Boston because Tony Rozier can probably take his spot.”

It seems that the NBA and the league fanbase may want to renew a Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers rivalry.

While that is all fine and good, Los Angeles and Boston may have some competition in the Davis sweepstakes.

“Anthony Davis is either going to stay in one of five places,” Sheridan said via Scoop B Radio.

“Either stay with the Pelicans, or end up in Boston, LA, or Philadelphia.”

Sheridan did say five places! So it looks like the Lakers and Clippers have a play in the sweepstakes!

Stay tuned.