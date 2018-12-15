Baker Mayfield & Girlfriend, Emily Wilkinson, Set Wedding Date

The countdown is on for Baker Mayfield and girlfriend Emily Wilkinson to get married. There will be no offseason for Mayfield after his NFL rookie year as Mayfield and Wilkinson will move into wedding planning mode.

Wilkinson posted a photo on December 6th with the caption “7 months ’til ‘I do.'” This would put the couple’s wedding date in the July 2019 window, just before the next NFL season gets started.

Wilkinson is also using their upcoming wedding to raise awareness for a good cause, Vow. Mayfield’s fiancee posted a photo of her wedding ring on Instagram along with an explanation of what Vow does. Here’s an excerpt from Wilkinson’s post.

As happy as my upcoming wedding makes me, I’m aware of the fact that not everyone gets the choice of who they marry. The Knot has launched a new partnership with VOW, a global initiative to end child marriage by 2030. You can help raise money by posting a Ring Finger Selfie today through October 11th with #VowForGirls. The Knot, Crate & Barrel and Malia Mills will donate a dollar, up to $35k, for every post. 12 million girls are married against their will before they reach 18. Child marriage happens around the world—even in the US—cutting across countries, cultures, religions and ethnicities. Child marriage is not a decision a girl gets to make.

Emily Is in Denver Cheering Baker on Against the Broncos

It’s unclear when the couple first started dating, but they were first spotted in public back in January 2018 at a Clippers game. The couple announced their engagement this past summer.

Wilkinson frequently attends Browns games and even goes on the road to support her future husband. Prior to the Browns Week 15 primetime showdown with the Broncos, Wilkinson posted a few photos from Denver.

“It’s GAMEDAY in Denver….#feelingdangerous #6 #clevelandbrowns,” Wilkinson posted along with a photo with Mayfield.

A few hours later, Wilkinson posted a photo of her and a few friends tailgating for the big Browns-Broncos game.

Mayfield posted a heartfelt message about Wilkinson on Thanksgiving.

“Thankful for so many things and people this year. But it all starts with this beautiful soul… Our first Thanksgiving together, I knew she was a keeper when we didn’t even argue over having ham or turkey #TeamHam,” Mayfield noted on Instagram.

One month after their engagement, Wilkinson gave her favorite quarterback a shoutout.

“I was about to say @bakermayfield made me the luckiest girl in the world one month ago today…. but that’d be a lie. I knew I was the luckiest girl in the world the day I realized I was madly in love with him – and that day was long before June 30th. Regardless, cheers to one month of calling you my fiancé. 😜😘♥️love you most baby!” Wilkinson said on Instagram.

There may be a few weeks remaining in 2018, but Mayfield is already shaping up to have a great 2019.