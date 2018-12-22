Bears Injury Updates: Latest On Eddie Jackson, Kyle Long and Aaron Lynch

If you’re a Chicago Bears fan, there is some good news and depending on how you take it, some not-quite-horrible injury updates concerning the team.

The Good News

Former Pro-Bowl guard Kyle Long had limited participation during practice this week as he recovers from tendon damage in his foot that has forced him to miss the last seven games.

“It felt good to be in a helmet and running around,” Long said. “I don’t feel like a ghost in the building, which is nice.”

The injury occurred on October 28 during the team’s win over the New York Jets. In his place, the Bears have used Eric Kush and newly signed Bryan Witzmann with some success. While Kush and Witzmann have been serviceable in Long’s absence, the team will be thrilled to get one of their leaders back on the field. The outlook is a positive one.

Long has a chance to perhaps return in Week 17 against the Minnesota Vikings, or maybe during the playoffs.

The Not-So-Horrible News

Pro Bowl free safety Eddie Jackson ended the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers’ streak of consecutive passes without an interception. Unfortunately, Jackson had to be helped off the field after he twisted his ankle during the return. The injury looked bad at the time, but fortunately, it appears to be a sprain.

That said, the Bears will almost certainly be without his services in Week 16. Jackson is listed as doubtful for the clash with the San Francisco 49ers.

Along with Jackson on the doubtful side is outside linebacker, Aaron Lynch. He injured his arm in the win over the Packers and did not return. Second-year linebacker Isaiah Irving stepped up to play well in the brief time he had on the field against Green Bay. Unless Lynch’s status improves before Sunday, Irving should see a lot more playing time in Week 16. Safety Deon Bush would be the man in line to replace Jackson in the team’s defensive backfield.

The Bears wrapped up the NFC North in Week 15, but still have a shot at claiming one of the first-round byes. More than likely, they will need to win both of their remaining regular season games. The clash with the Niners begins at 3:05 PM CT.