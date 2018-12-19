Browns Playoffs 2018: Odds for Cleveland to Make Postseason

The Cleveland Browns are hoping to be living proof that it’s not over until the final buzzer sounds. With two games left in the 2018 NFL season, Baker Mayfield and company are rallying in an effort to try to make the playoffs. Unfortunately, the odds aren’t in their favor, and they’ll need quite a bit of work to get the job done.

As things stand, the Browns find themselves with a 6-7-1 record and sit as the No. 10 seed in the AFC. They’re behind three 8-6 teams for the final Wild Card spot, as well as one 7-7 team. We’re going to take a look at the Browns’ playoff chances, their odds and how the standings break down.

Unfortunately, they’ll need a near-miracle in order to make it happen, but we’ve seen crazier things happen than this, right?

AFC Playoff Picture & Browns’ Playoff Odds

*Notates division leaders

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)* 2. Houston Texans (10-4)* 3. New England Patriots (9-4)* 4. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5-1)* 5. Los Angeles Chargers (11-3) 6. Baltimore Ravens (8-6) 7. Indianapolis Colts (8-6) 8. Tennessee Titans (8-6) 9. Miami Dolphins (7-7) 10. Cleveland Browns (6-7-1)

As you can see, the path is filled with some major roadblocks along the way. Specifically, the Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens, who have looked incredibly good as of late. The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans are also on a roll currently, making this situation a tough one.

Heading into Week 16, the Ravens have won four of five games, the Colts have taken seven of eight and the Titans are on a three-game winning streak. But with all that being taken into account, the odds show the Browns are still technically alive, courtesy of MakeNFLPlayoffs.com.

But those odds show Cleveland’s chances at 0.00005.

So, let’s look at how the Browns can get the job done and wind up dancing because it’s going to take some work over the final two weeks.

How Browns Can Make the Playoffs

While the odds aren’t in their favor, Will Brinson of CBS Sports broke down the five-step plan for how the Browns defy them and make the playoffs. Everything seems to be at least fairly reasonable, up until step five of the process.

1. Win the final two games 2. Ravens lose to Chargers in Week 16 3. Dolphins lose once 4. Colts and Titans both lose in Week 16 5. Colts and Titans tie in Week 17

It all looked so good until that last line, too. Regardless, there have been two ties this season alone, so it’s not impossible. To go along with this, it’s worth noting that the Browns and Ravens play in Week 17 which is why No. 2 only mentions the one loss for Baltimore.

Time will tell, but here’s to hoping the playoff dream remains alive at least through up until Week 17 so we can all sweat out the final Sunday of regular-season football with Cleveland.

