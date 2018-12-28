Carmelo Anthony News: La La Anthony Shoots Down Pregnancy Rumor, Lakers, 76ers Interested in Melo

Carmelo Anthony and his wife Lala Anthony are not expecting another child.

“Absolutely not,” La La Anthony told Life And Style Mag.

The topic of pregnancy began to “be a thing” on Christmas when La La commented on Amy Schumer’s Instagram page.

On an Instagram post, the actress posted a video of herself being sick to which La La Anthony commented by saying, “I’m with you.”

“The internet” interpreted that as Anthony herself being pregnant, which she refutes.

“I suffered from severe hyperemesis as well during my pregnancy with my son, Kiyan, who is 11,” Anthony told Life And Style Mag.

“Naturally, this would make her and Amy fast friends, since Amy has also been suffering hard from the condition as her pregnancy moves into the third trimester.”

Baby rumors aside, the next NBA team for Carmelo Anthony is certainly a focus.

The Philadelphia 76ers may be an option.

Carmelo Anthony News: Melo 'Might Fit' Lakers Says NBA Insider – https://t.co/Xb0RoIGSW5 pic.twitter.com/FabTk2OL4O — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) December 17, 2018

“They may get Carmelo,” NBA insider Chris Sheridan told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast. “The Sixers would give it a lot of consideration.”

A ten-time NBA All-Star, Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets this summer after clearing waivers in the trade that shipped him from the Oklahoma City Thunder the Atlanta Hawks.

The third overall pick in the 2003 draft, Anthony’s last appearance with the Houston Rockets came in a blowout loss to Oklahoma City on Nov. 8 when he had two points and five rebounds.

“Again Melo has to come off the bench,” said Sheridan. “But yet he’s going to be expendable.”

Melo coming to Philadelphia depends on a few factors.

“Depends on the Fultz situation,” says Sheridan. “But right now that story remains to be seen. We have to wait and judge it in the future.”

If things don’t pan out in Philly for Melo, the Lakers are said to be interested and they may be just the fit he needs.

“That’s a wait and see thing in L.A.,” says Sheridan.

Anthony is a close friend to Lakers All-Star forward, LeBron James, something many people believe he has in his favor. The Lakers have been deliberate in watching their cap space too!

“The Lakers want their flexibility for next season,” says Sheridan.

They’ve added savvy veterans like Tyson Chandler into the fold and they added Michael Beasley and Rajon Rondo during the offseason.