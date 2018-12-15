76ers Would Give Carmelo Anthony ‘a Lot of Consideration,’ Says NBA Insider

Carmelo Anthony joinging the Philadelphia 76ers?

“The Sixers would give it a lot of consideration,” NBA insider, Chris Sheridan told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

A ten-time NBA All Star, Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets this summer after clearing waivers in the trade that shipped him from the Oklahoma City Thunder the Atlanta Hawks.

The third overall pick in the 2003 draft, Anthony’s last appearance with the Houston Rockets came in a blowout loss to Oklahoma City on Nov. 8 when he had two points and five rebounds.

“Again Melo has to come off the bench,” said Sheridan.

“But yet he’s going to be expendable.”

Carmelo Anthony has averaged 24 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists in his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.

Things didn’t work out in Houston.

“Carmelo had a tremendous approach during his time with the Rockets and accepted every role head coach Mike D’Antoni gave him,” Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey said in a released statement last month.

“The fit we envisioned when Carmelo chose to sign with the Rockets has not materialized, therefore we thought it was best to move on as any other outcome would have been unfair to him.”

The Sixers have a glaring need for a power forward after trading Dario Saric to Minnesota in the Jimmy Butler deal.