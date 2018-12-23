Carolina Panthers’ QB Taylor Heinicke Injured, Update On His Status

Carolina Panthers QB Taylor Heinicke went down with an injury in the second quarter of the team’s Week 16 battle with the Atlanta Falcons.

Taylor Heinicke hurting. — Bryan Strickland (@PanthersBryan) December 23, 2018

The score was 7-7 when Heinicke went down with an apparent elbow injury, and he’d already thrown a TD pass.

Heinicke appears to be holding his left elbow. — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) December 23, 2018

The Panthers’ third-string QB Kyle Allen is now in the game as Heinicke is examined on the sideline.

Kyle Allen is in as Heinicke’s about to get a closer look on the sideline. — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) December 23, 2018

According to the Carolina Panthers’ official Twitter account, Heinicke is listed as questionable to return to the game:

Injury Update: Taylor Heinicke (left elbow) is questionable to return — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 23, 2018

Heinicke appears to be cleared to return after taking warm-up throws on the sidelines.

Heinicke is taking warm-up throws on the sideline. Grabs helmet. Heading back in. — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) December 23, 2018

Carolina is out of playoff contention and had already shut down franchise QB Cam Newton for the rest of the season with a variety of injuries. The 25-year-old Heinicke is in the second year of his career and first with the Panthers. He’s hoping to at the very least make the kind of impression that will give teams an opportunity to see that he can play on the NFL level.

He’d thrown just five passes in his NFL career before Sunday and before he got hurt, he’d completed nine of his 13 passes with no interceptions. Being healthy enough to come back into the game is obviously a good sign for the young QB and the Panthers.

This will give Carolina and other teams an opportunity to evaluate him perhaps for usage in the future.