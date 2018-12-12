Carson Wentz Fantasy: Top Waiver Targets to Replace Eagles QB

The Philadelphia Eagles’ playoff chances may have just taken a hit due to the news on quarterback Carson Wentz. But your chances of a fantasy football championship may not be finished if he’s your quarterback currently. While the fantasy playoffs are underway, you’ll need to find a replacement for Wentz in at least Week 15, and possibly beyond that.

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed, Wentz is dealing with a back injury is not expected to play this week and could be out beyond that.

#Eagles QB Carson Wentz, dealing with a back issue, is not expected to play this week, sources say. Depending on the result, given the time of year, Wentz may not play again in 2018. The team is still gathering info on his health. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2018

It’s a tough blow for both the Eagles and fantasy players, but we’re going to take a look at a few quarterbacks who could take over the starting job for your team. They may not have quite the same upside as Wentz, but there are options out there who can make sure the fantasy dream isn’t dead.

Let’s dive in by starting with a name who’s still flying under the radar.

Higher-Owned Fantasy Replacements for Carson Wentz

*All ownership courtesy of Yahoo Sports

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (59 percent owned)

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (43 percent owned)

Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans (33 percent owned)

I’m not overly confident that Baker Mayfield is available in your fantasy league, but the general idea of this group is for those smaller fantasy leagues. In 8-12 (more realistically eight and 10) team leagues, these names could be available. While I love a few of the spots here, the Cleveland Browns quarterback has been solid this season. Although he came back down to earth a bit the last two games in tougher matchups, he had thrown two or more touchdowns in five-straight games prior.

Mayfield and the Browns also draw two solid matchups with an injury-plagued Denver Broncos team in Wek 15 and a poor Cincinnati Bengals defense in Week 16. The Bengals have allowed 3,690 yards and 27 touchdowns through the air to quarterbacks, along with three touchdowns on the ground this year.

The fantasy ownership on Lamar Jackson was somewhat surprising, but if he’s out there, I’d happily pick him up. Although accuracy remains a concern for Jackson, he makes up for any risk there with his ability as a runner. Through his first four games, Jackson has totaled 346 rushing yards and two scores and showcased his ability as a passer last week.

In the Ravens’ narrow overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Jackson threw two touchdown passes with a 100.5 quarterback rating. The upside is there for the rookie, and his safe floor makes him a great addition.

Low-Owned Fantasy Replacements for Carson Wentz

Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders (21 percent owned)

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (18 percent owned)

Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles (1 percent owned)

If we’re being honest, the Nick Foles addition is probably where most will immediately look. If you liked Wentz’s home stretch of the season from a fantasy perspective, then adding him makes plenty of sense. But I’m interested in looking a bit further than that, specifically at Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Don’t look now, but Allen has quietly become fantasy relevant as of late. A large part of this due to his ability as a runner. Over the past three games, the Bills quarterback has rushed 31 attempts for 335 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also thrown three touchdowns over that same span, and looks to have a safe floor and fairly high upside in fantasy.

Arguably the most appealing part of Allen’s spot is his matchups in the coming weeks. Both the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots, the Bills’ next two opponents, are in the bottom half of the NFL against opposing quarterbacks. The Lions have allowed 3,274 yards and 25 touchdowns with just six interceptions while the Patriots have given up 3,541 yards and 26 touchdowns.

