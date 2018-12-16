Carson Wentz’s Injury: When Will Eagles QB Return to Play Again?

Carson Wentz is out for Week 15, but Eagles fans want to know whether the quarterback has a chance to return for the rest of the season. According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Wentz is dealing with an old back injury that flared up after their loss to the Cowboys in Week 14. Rapoport also noted Wentz could miss the rest of the season.

Rapoport adds that given the timing of the back issue, Wentz might not play again in 2018. The Eagles are still gathering information on his health. Wentz dealt with a back injury earlier in the season. The team believed it was under control, but it flared up again this week. Coach Doug Pederson noted Wednesday the back soreness did not occur during Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

If the Eagles lose to the Rams, Philadelphia could opt to shut down Wentz for the season given the team’s playoff hopes would be unlikely if this scenario plays out. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson declined to elaborate on Wentz’s injury but provided a brief overview heading into their clash with the Rams.

“He has a stress injury, evolved over time and it requires no surgery,” Pederson told ESPN. “[I’m not] answering any more questions about it. We’re playing the Rams in two days, if you guys haven’t figured this out…Until you do a scan, you don’t know, we do a lot of testing each week on a lot of players.”

Wentz Has an Estimated Recovery Time of 3 Months & Is Unlikely to Play Again This Season

ESPN reported Wentz has an estimated recovery time of three months, making it unlikely he will play again this season.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has a stress fracture in his back, coach Doug Pederson said Friday, an injury that could take about three months to heal. Pederson, during a tense back-and-forth with the media, said that it’s an injury that has “evolved over time” and will not require surgery. Wentz was listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game. Pederson had said earlier Friday that he would be listed as questionable and would travel with the team to Los Angeles. However, given the estimated three-month recovery time, it seems unlikely Wentz will play the rest of the season.

Unlike Wentz’s status heading into the 2018 season, it does not appear that Wentz’s back injury will linger into next season as it will not require surgery.

“The fact that he doesn’t need surgery on this is the best news that you could possibly have on anybody that has a stress fracture or a stress injury in this case,” Pederson noted to ESPN. “As long as we take the proper steps to make sure that all our players are 100 percent, then [there’s no concern].”

Given the latest news, Nick Foles is likely to be the Eagles quarterback for the remainder of the 2018 season.