Celebration Bowl: Why You Should Watch Alcorn State vs. North Carolina A&T

There are 40 bowl games between now and New Year’s Day which means it is easy to get bowl fatigue over the next few weeks. The argument for tuning in to this year’s Celebration Bowl is simple.

Alcorn State and North Carolina A&T are competing for a championship as the Celebration Bowl serves as the national title game for top HBCU programs. If that is not enough, the Celebration Bowl features one of the best halftime shows with performances from each school’s marching band.

“For me personally, this has been one of the most exciting football seasons for HBCU’s in a long time,” Celebration Bowl executive director John Grant told Heavy. “Two conferences with two great champions whose seasons both went down to the wire. The two best teams from each conference will certainly be represented in this year’s bowl game. This is an important year. HBCU’s have risen in visibility, significance and viability; that’s certainly reflected in what we’ve seen across the landscape”.

North Carolina A&T is the defending champions and once again won the MEAC with a 9-2 record. Alcorn State will look to dethrone the Aggies after winning the SWAC at 9-3. The Celebration Bowl kicks off bowl season at 12 p.m. Eastern on ABC from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This is the fourth edition of the bowl with the previous three matchups all coming down to the final minutes of the game.

North Carolina A&T Has a Chance to Win Their 3rd Title in 4 Years

Vegas has Alcorn State as the favorite to win their first-ever Celebration Bowl title, but fans can expect another nail-biter.

“The players were so outstanding this whole season as far as taking on new challenges,” Alcorn State head coach Fred McNair said. “We battled our whole season, went 10 straight games without a bye week and did a great job bouncing back from the Alabama State game. Winning the SWAC championship on our own grass, that was something special.”

North Carolina A&T has a chance to make history by winning the Celebration Bowl for the third time in four years. The Aggies would be the first team to win back-to-back titles at the Celebration Bowl.

“It was a rollercoaster season for us, we started off the season with a bang, faltered there midway and for whatever reason, we were able to get back on track,” North Carolina A&T Sam Washington explained. “I tell my players that it’s not where you start it’s where you finish.”

Where North Carolina A&T wants to finish is raising another trophy in downtown Atlanta. Alcorn State stands in their way as a formidable opponent as the two teams not only compete for a bowl victory but a national title is on the line as well. If history tells us anything, the final play could once again determine this year’s winner which would be a great way to start out the bowl season.