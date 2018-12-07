WATCH: Celtics’ Aron Baynes Goes Down with Ankle Injury

Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes went down during the team’s matchup against the Knicks with an ankle injury on Thursday night.

He immediately left for the locker room after landing wrong on his left ankle on his way down from an offensive rebound attempt, after hopping to the baseline and sitting down to gather himself.

Aron Baynes just left the game after twisting his ankle on this play @AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/ts9mESnm8c — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 7, 2018

Baynes is a 6′ 10″, 254 lb center from Gisborne, New Zealand, who is averaging 5.8 points per game and 4.7 rebounds for the Celtics so far this season. He missed several games early on in the season and was eager to come back, so it’s likely he’ll try and get back on the floor as soon as possible.



This post will be updated as the story develops.

READ NEXT: Sixers’ Joel Embiid Considered Quitting Basketball