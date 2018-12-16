Chicago Bears Playoffs: Who & When Will They Play in NFL Postseason?

The Chicago Bears are headed to the 2019 NFL playoffs. With two games remaining in the regular season, there is still a lot of games to be played before we know the Bears’ exact seeding and matchup.

If the playoffs started today, the Bears would be the No. 3 seed in the NFC and host the Vikings on Wild Card weekend. Under this scenario, the Bears would play on either January 5 or 6. Chicago can finish no lower than fourth in the NFC since they are a division winner.

The Bears go on the road in Week 16 to face the 49ers. Chicago’s Week 17 matchup could be a preview of the following week’s playoff game as they face the Vikings to close out the season. Prior to their win over the Packers, Bears head coach Matt Nagy spoke about what has made Chicago’s offense click so far this season.

“That’s one of the neat parts of us molding into our identity in this offense is learning,” Nagy told the Chicago Tribune. “So that’s going to take some time and we’re getting there, but there are so many different variables that go into the offensive play. You take that now and you take it into our defense in a game like that. I need to do my job of making sure of, regardless of who the quarterback is, knowing the situation that we don’t put our defense, as good as they were playing, in a bad position.”

Here’s a look at the current NFC playoff picture.

NFC Playoff Standings

TEAM W L T 1. New Orleans Saints 11 2 0 2. L.A. Rams 11 2 0 3. Chicago Bears 10 4 0 4. Dallas Cowboys 8 6 0 5. Seattle Seahawks 8 5 0 6. Minnesota Vikings 7 6 1 7. Washington Redskins 7 7 0 8. Carolina Panthers 6 7 0 9. Philadelphia Eagles 6 7 0 10. Green Bay Packers 5 8 1 11. Tampa Bay Bucs 5 9 0 12. New York Giants 5 9 0 13. Detroit Lions 5 9 0 14. Atlanta Falcons 5 9 0 15. Arizona Cardinals 3 11 0 16. San Francisco 49ers 3 10 0

NFC Playoff Matchups Based on Current Standings

No. 1 New Orleans Saints (Bye)

No. 2 Los Angeles Rams (Bye)

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 Chicago Bears

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys