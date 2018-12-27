Chris Paul Injury: Breaking Down Timeline for Rockets Guard to Return

The Houston Rockets were dealt a potentially brutal blow last week when the team squared off with the Miami Heat. While Chris Paul went after a loose ball in the first half, he immediately pulled up, grabbing his hamstring in the process. Shortly after, the veteran guard made his way to the locker room.

Here’s a look at the play, courtesy of NBA on TNT, which resulted in what’s been revealed as a left hamstring strain.

.@KristenLedlow gives an update on Chris Paul, who suffered a strained left hamstring and will not return to tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/OLTHVEIymG — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 21, 2018

The injury has to bring terrible flashbacks to the 2018 Western Conference Finals for Rockets fans. In that series, Paul tweaked his hamstring and wound up missing Games 6 and 7 against the Golden State Warriors, setting up Stephen Curry and company to come back and win the series.

Latest on Injury & Chris Paul’s Status

With the news that this was a hamstring strain, there’s little question that Paul will miss some time. This is something Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni confirmed shortly after the game. Although D’Antoni didn’t provide much, he told Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press that “it’ll be some time.”

While the memories of last season’s playoffs weigh heavily in the heads of Rockets fans, hamstring issues are something Paul has dealt with throughout his career. As ESPN’s Bobby Marks broke down, he’s been sidelined seven times since 2009 due to a hamstring injury. Six of those injuries were to the left one as well.

Here is a complete list of the Chris Paul hamstring issues that have plagued him since 2009: * 5/18 (L-2) * 4/18 (L-1G) * 3/18 (L-3) * 12/16 (L-7G) * 5/15 (L-2G) * 11/13 (R-1G) *1/12 (L-5G) — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 21, 2018

As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first revealed, there’s optimism that Paul will miss just two-to-three weeks potentially. This report was followed up by Mark Berman of FOX 26, who cited that Paul’s MRI showed a Grade-2 left hamstring strain. He will be re-evaluated in roughly two weeks.

Rockets Picking It up With Paul Out

Prior to this injury, Paul had missed five games through the first 31 of the season. Over that span, Houston had gone 0-5 and also lost in the game Paul was hurt in, as the guard played just 12 minutes. This led to a bleak outlook on the Rockets’ immediate future, but there’s been somewhat of a glimmer of hope as of late.

Since that injury, Harden has propelled Houston to back-to-back wins over strong teams in the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder. Both wins were big, and it means the team has now won seven of their last eight games to move to 18-15 prior to a primetime matchup against the Boston Celtics.

The Rockets unquestionably need Paul, but it’ll be one more week at least until he’s re-evaluated and we get an idea of an exact timeline for return. With a tough stretch ahead, getting the veteran guard back sooner than later is ideal, but the team would still be wise to show patience.

Over the next two weeks, the Rockets face the Celtics, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets, and Milwaukee Bucks. Realistically, expecting Paul back sometime after the Warriors game would make sense, as that will be exactly the two-week mark.

