College Football Bowls 2018-19: Schedule, Games, Teams & Matchups

It is the most wonderful time of the year for college football fans as the holiday season is filled with bowl games. We will be updating this page throughout the day as the final bowl matchups are announced, including the New Year’s Six games.

No. 1 Alabama will take on No. 4 Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl in Miami. No. 2 Clemson takes on No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington.

The announcements begin at 12 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. All eyes are on the College Football Playoff committee as they name the top four teams that will be competing for a championship. College Football Playoff chair Rob Mullens spoke about the discussion for the final playoff spot heading into championship weekend.

“What I can tell you is that as we look at that grouping, 4, 5 and 6, as we do every week, we take a deep dive,” Mullens explained on his weekly conference call. “There was a lot of discussion about Georgia, about Oklahoma, and about Ohio State. At the end the committee voted Georgia 4, Oklahoma 5, and Ohio State 6.”

Here’s a look at the 2018-19 college football bowl playoff schedule.

College Football Bowls 2018-19: Schedule & Matchups