College Football Bowls 2018-19: Schedule, Games, Teams & Matchups

Getty Alabama is expected to be the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

It is the most wonderful time of the year for college football fans as the holiday season is filled with bowl games. We will be updating this page throughout the day as the final bowl matchups are announced, including the New Year’s Six games.

No. 1 Alabama will take on No. 4 Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl in Miami. No. 2 Clemson takes on No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington.

The announcements begin at 12 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. All eyes are on the College Football Playoff committee as they name the top four teams that will be competing for a championship. College Football Playoff chair Rob Mullens spoke about the discussion for the final playoff spot heading into championship weekend.

“What I can tell you is that as we look at that grouping, 4, 5 and 6, as we do every week, we take a deep dive,” Mullens explained on his weekly conference call. “There was a lot of discussion about Georgia, about Oklahoma, and about Ohio State. At the end the committee voted Georgia 4, Oklahoma 5, and Ohio State 6.”

Here’s a look at the 2018-19 college football bowl playoff schedule.

College Football Bowls 2018-19: Schedule & Matchups

DATE  BOWL GAME TIME(ET)/TV
Dec. 15 Celebration Bowl: North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State 12 p.m. ABC
Dec. 15 New Mexico Bowl: 2 p.m.
Dec. 15 Cure Bowl: TBD vs. Louisiana 2:30 p.m. CBS Sports
Dec. 15 Las Vegas Bowl: 3:30 p.m. ABC
Dec. 15 Camellia Bowl: 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 15 New Orleans Bowl: 9 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 18 Boca Raton Bowl: 7 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 19 Frisco Bowl: 8 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 20 Gasparilla Bowl: 8 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 21 Bahamas Bowl: 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 21 Potato Bowl: 4 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 22 Birmingham Bowl: 12 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 22 Armed Forces Bowl: 3:30 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 22 Dollar General Bowl: 7 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 22 Hawai’i Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Hawaii 10:30 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 26 First Responder Bowl: 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 26 Quick Lane Bowl: 5:15 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 26 Cheez-It Bowl: 9 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 27 Independence Bowl: 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 27 Pinstripe Bowl: 5:15 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 27 Texas Bowl: 9 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 28 Music City Bowl 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 28 Camping World Bowl 5:15 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 28 Alamo Bowl: 9 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 29 Peach Bowl: Noon ESPN
Dec. 29 Belk Bowl: Noon ABC
Dec. 29 Arizona Bowl: 1:15 p.m. CBS Sports
Dec. 29 Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma 4 or 8 p.m.
Dec. 29 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame 4 or 8 p.m.
Dec. 31 Redbox Bowl: 3 p.m. Fox
Dec. 31 Military Bowl: 12 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 31 Liberty Bowl: 3:45 p.m.
Dec. 31 Holiday Bowl: 7 p.m. FS1
Dec. 31 Gator Bowl: 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 31 Sun Bowl: 2 p.m. CBS
Jan. 1 Outback Bowl: 12 p.m. ESPN2
Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl: 1 p.m. ABC
Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl: 1 p.m. ESPN
Jan. 1 Rose Bowl: Washington vs. Ohio State 5 p.m. ESPN
Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl: 8:45 p.m. ESPN
Jan. 7 National Championship: Alabama/Oklahoma vs. Clemson/Notre Dame 8 p.m ESPN

 

