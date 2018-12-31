College Football Bowl Schedule: What Games Are on TV Today on New Year’s Eve?

New Year’s Eve may be the last day of 2018, but there are plenty of college football viewing options to end the year right. There are six college football bowl games on TV today. With the NFL regular season over, today’s college football bowl games are your only options.

Cincinnati-Virginia Tech kick things off at 12 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. The AAC has had a brutal bowl season against Power Five opponents, and the Bearcats will look to change this in the Military Bowl. Stanford squares off with Pitt at 2 p.m. on CBS.

Michigan State takes on Oregon in the Redbox Bowl at 3 p.m. on Fox. Oregon’s Justin Herbert is one of several marquee quarterbacks that will be playing in today’s action. Ducks fans received good news after Herbert announced he was returning for the 2019 season despite potentially being the top quarterback prospect in the 2019 NFL draft.

Missouri’s Drew Lock is a top 2019 quarterback prospect and will attempt to make a great final impression against Oklahoma State. The Tigers and Cowboys square off at 3:45 p.m. on ESPN. Lock spoke about his decision to return to Missouri for the 2018 season.

“The one thing that really messed me up for a couple of days (was) when it clicked that guys my age were going to be in the NFL, and I wasn’t going to be there with them…This is what I came back for,” Lock told the Kansas City Star.

In the only game featuring two ranked opponents, No. 17 Utah takes on No. 22 Northwestern in the Holiday Bowl at 7 p.m. on FS1. NC State-Texas A&M is the other primetime option at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher spoke about the positives of playing a bowl game in Florida.

“Everybody now is looking for a national brand,” Fisher said per 247 Sports. “We want to recruit in Texas and be in Texas much as we can, but you have to go nationally. State of Florida has a bunch of great players. We have quite a few players from our teams from Florida…We’re very excited to be here. Great opponent against NC State. I know NC State very well, know Coach Dave Doeren very well. Heck of a football coach, done a tremendous job wherever he’s been. He built NC State. Record back-to-back wins, most wins in two seasons ever. Dave (Doeren) has done a tremendous job. Will be a great opponent. We’ll have to play very well. Looking forward to the opportunity.”

Here’s a look at the college football bowl schedule for New Year’s Eve, December 31.

College Football Bowl TV Schedule: New Year’s Eve, December 31st