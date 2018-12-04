Colt McCoy Injury Update: Washington Redskins’ QB Suffers Terrible Leg Injury (VIDEO)

The news is bad for the Washington Redskins and QB Colt McCoy.
Per NFL.com Ian Rapaport, McCoy who suffered a leg injury on Monday night is out for the season with a fractured fibula.
The Redskins were already down a QB after losing Alex Smith last week to another catastrophic leg injury. McCoy had labored to get another opportunity to start in the NFL, and this happens in just the third game of the season.
The injury happened in the second quarter, and McCoy had completed all four of his passes for 50 yards before the injury. It was immediately deemed serious enough to rule him out for the game during halftime. The recently signed Mark Sanchez is now in the game and will most likely be the starting QB moving forward. Sanchez hasn’t played in a regular season game since January 2017.
However, the team will certainly have to add a QB for depth with two QBs out for the season. They have no other QBs on the active roster. Here’s a sample of the Twitter reaction after McCoy’s injury and diagnosis:
