Colts’ TE Eric Ebron Injured, Update On His Status

Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl TE Eric Ebron appeared to suffer a head injury in the second quarter of the team’s Week 16 game against the New York Giants

TE Eric Ebron on his way to the locker room. — Andrew Walker (@AWalkerColts) December 23, 2018

NFL INJURY ALERT: @Colts TE Eric Ebron has gone to the locker room in the second quarter of today's game vs. the @Giants. Analysis: https://t.co/5hrWV0WJGe #Colts pic.twitter.com/2fBPjOcqFL — DK Live (@dklive) December 23, 2018

Eric Ebron being looked at for a concussion. Potential development for #Titans meeting with Colts next week. — Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) December 23, 2018

Ebron took a hard hit after making his third reception of the game. Ebron had been targeted five times in the game and had compiled just 28 yards. That’s part of the reason the Colts went into the half trailing 17-7. Ebron has been one of QB Andrew Luck’s favorite targets all season.

Through the first 15.5 games, Ebron had already made 59 receptions for 662 yards and 12 TDs. He’d come into the game nursing a quad injury and prior to Sunday, he’d been listed as questionable. Ebron already blew past his career-high in TD receptions, and the three receptions on Sunday pushed him to a career-best 62 receptions.

We’ll have to see if he can return and add to that total. His season could be coming to an end if the Colts don’t win on Sunday. They are in the middle of a battle for the final wildcard spot in the AFC. A loss on Sunday at home would be crippling to the team’s hopes.