Seahawks vs. Cowboys: Odds & Point Spread for Playoff Game

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Seattle Seahawks on the opening weekend of the NFL playoffs. The opening odds have not been released yet for the Wild Card weekend matchup, but the Cowboys are expected to be a slight favorite. We will update this page as soon as the point spread is released.

According to OddsShark, the Cowboys have slightly better Super Bowl odds than the Seahawks. Dallas is No. 8 in the odds at +2500 while the Seahawks are No. 11 at +2800.

Odds to win Super Bowl LIII (@BovadaOfficial): Saints +250

Rams +390

Chiefs +450

Patriots +650

Bears +800

Chargers +1200

Ravens +1600

Cowboys/Texans +2500

Vikings +2800

Seahawks +3300

Colts/Steelers/Titans +4000

Eagles +5000 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) December 30, 2018

The two teams squared off in Week 3 and the Seahawks came away with a double-digit win. This time, the Seahawks will be the road team. According to CBS Sports, the Seahawks were a one-point favorite in their earlier matchup after Seattle opened as a three-point favorite.

Both teams are much different than the squads we saw to start the season. The Cowboys offense has improved since acquiring wide receiver Amari Cooper. The Seahawks have multiple running backs that have helped the offense pound the football like the Pete Carroll teams of old.

The Seahawks Defeated the Cowboys 24-13 in Their Week 3 Matchup

Seattle handed Dallas a 24-13 defeat at Century Link Field in Week 3. Both teams relied on their rushing attack in the early season matchup. Chris Carson had 32 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 127 yards in a losing effort. Tyler Lockett led all receivers with four receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown.

The Seahawks’ win allowed them to escape an 0-3 start. It was Seattle’s defense that was the deciding factor in the game, and Earl Thomas had two interceptions against his childhood team. There will be no Thomas this time around as the safety suffered a season-ending injury.

The victory appeared to be the start of the Seahawks turnaround this season. After the game, Pete Carroll talked about the team’s recommitment to the run game.

“We just got clear on the commitment and the value of running the football, and we just stayed with it,” Carroll explained to The News Tribune. “We talked about it all week. We’ve been talking about it for some times. …This is where we want to be, so we’ve righted it, hopefully. It won’t mean anything unless we come back and do it next week. One week was good, though. And it’s a great illustration of what we can be.”