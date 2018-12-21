WATCH: Kevin Durant Dunked On By DeMarcus Cousins In Warriors Practice

DeMarcus Cousins dunked on his own teammate!

Say it ain’t so!

Oh but it is. In a video swirling the internet, DeMarcus Cousins is seen dunking on Kevin Durant at the Golden State Warriors’ practice facility.

See For Yourself:

DeMarcus Cousins Dunks On Kevin Durant – He Is The Golden State Warriors X-Factor Says Analyst – https://t.co/ohKZ6mH7CT pic.twitter.com/BHZyOYPaWp — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) December 21, 2018

He has his swagger back! And rightly so.

A four-time NBA All Star, Cousins is coming off of a serious Achilles’ injury that has ‘no setbacks in the recovery process,’ according to Warriors head trainer, Rick Celebrini.

With the New Year around the corner, Cousins is excited just to get things rolling with the core of Curry, Thompson, Durant and Green.

“It’s a team full of high IQs,” DeMarcus Cousins told me.

“I believe everyone on our team has a very high IQ when it comes to the game of basketball,” he said. “All of us know how to play the game of basketball.”

Cousins has never played in the playoffs during his eight seasons in the league.Assumedly, this season will be his first shot.

He’s excited to join his squad soon. “We got guys with the same characteristics that– it’s like play-doh,” he told me.

“You can mold them into whatever you want them to be.”

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, NBA insider, Chris Sheridan thinks that Cousins is the piece that the Warriors need.

“Cousins is a big x-factor on that team,” he told me.

“I’m really looking forward to see how Boogie is going to play, because with the Warriors he’s not going to get as many possessions as he did in Sacramento.”

While the NBA’s Western Conference is competitive with teams like the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers improving this season, the Warriors are still the champs and Sheridan likes their chances.

“I think if the Warriors are healthy they still remain favorites in the west,” he tells Scoop B Radio.

“The Warriors have to remain focused on wining a championship this year and then a focus later on next year after the season.These are veterans players and they know what it takes to win in the playoffs.”