DeMarcus Cousins’ Return: Latest Updates On Warriors’ Center Debut

DeMarcus Cousins has practiced with the Golden State Warriors’ G-League affiliate, and he’s even gone through shootaround with his Dubs teammates, but according to head coach Steve Kerr, Boogie “really isn’t that close” to making his long-awaited debut with the team.

Cousins tore his Achilles Tendon last season while still with the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite the injury, the Warriors still signed the All-Star center to a one-year free-agent deal with the understanding that his injury could take a full year to heal. Cousins would appear to be at least on schedule for a return within that timeframe, if not ahead of pace. The 6’11” 270-pound center was averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.6 steals per game when he went down with the injury during the 2017-18 season. Statistically, it was one of his best seasons.

Kerr cautions that once Cousins does debut with the Warriors, he will have to get back into game shape. He will likely have been out of basketball for 11 months and it will take time for him to not only get his conditioning in order but also to get acclimated to new teammates and system.

He signed with the Warriors for $5.3 million and the opportunity to prove he’ll be healthy and capable of competing at a high level after suffering such a serious injury. Per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, a more realistic return date for Cousins is just before the All-Star break.

The Warriors with Cousins are a devastating NBA 2K19 team, but it remains to be seen whether they can be as good in real life. Without question, Cousins, the Warriors, and their fanbase can’t wait to find out. When Cousins does finally make his first appearance with the Warriors, he will wear No. 0.