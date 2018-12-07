WATCH: Derrick Henry 99-Yard TD Draws Marshawn Lynch Comparison

When Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry ripped off arguably the most impressive run of the 2018 NFL season, it drew all types of reactions. After all, a 99-yard touchdown is bound to turn some heads and set social media on fire. But Henry’s run was almost immediately compared to Marshawn Lynch’s infamous ‘Beast Mode’ run from his time with the Seattle Seahawks.

So much so, that the NFL on ESPN offered up a side-by-side look at the two runs.

Derrick Henry gave @moneylynch a run for his money 😤 pic.twitter.com/gcZ4cI0VsO — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 7, 2018

It’s pretty wild, as both plays were complete with a few stiff arms, plenty of moves to break into the open field and a whole lot of celebrating. Although Henry’s was longer, you could easily argue that Lynch’s was far more meaningful.

While Henry is doing his best to make sure the Titans remain in the playoff picture and is helping the team’s chances, Lynch’s run came in the postseason. It was the 2011 NFL Wild Card game and will forever be known as the “Beast Quake.” The play is so infamous that there’s a specific Wikipedia page for it, which cites that Lynch broke nine tackles on the play.

Lynch’s 67-yard touchdown run helped lead the 7-9 Seahawks past a heavily-favored 11-5 New Orleans Saints team by a score of 41-36.

Derrick Henry’s Performance vs. Jaguars

It didn’t even take three full quarters for Henry to surpass the 200-yard mark, although it helps when nearly half of that comes on one run. At one point, the Titans running back was averaging nearly 20 yards per carry and through three quarters had already racked up four touchdowns. He wrapped up the night with 17 carries for 238 yards along with the four scores.

Henry’s monster game couldn’t have come at a better time for the Titans, who now move to 7-6 and remain squarely in the Wild Card race. Although an AFC South title is close to out of reach with the Houston Texans currently at 9-3, Tennessee could be an intriguing team to watch if they do make the playoffs.

READ NEXT: Kareem Hunt Chiefs Release: Is Le’Veon Bell Replacement Option?

