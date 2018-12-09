DraftKings NFL Picks & Optimal Lineups: Rams vs. Bears Showdown

It's time to wrap up a loaded day of Week 14 NFL action, and there was a lot to take in. While the day was loaded with games and bye weeks a thing of the past, there were plenty of wild finishes. And to cap off the day, we have a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears, two teams who look playoff bound.

While the Bears sit at 8-4 on the season and lost last week, they also haven't had starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for the past two games. He'll be back for this game to take on a red-hot Rams group who boasts an 11-1 record. There's a whole lot to consider when these two teams meet, especially considering the Bears boast a strong defense while the Rams are one of the NFL's top offenses.

As far as the playoff picture goes, the Bears are in the midst of trying to hold on and lock up the division with the Minnesota Vikings doing their best to keep pace. The Rams, on the other hand, are trying to lock up the No. 1 seed sooner than later. Whether or not Sean McVay and company would rest anyone down the stretch remains to be seen, but that won't be the case tonight.

With that said, I'm going to take a look at the DraftKings showdown slate for this one, and offer up picks and optimal lineups along the way. I'll provide three lineups – an optimal (well-rounded, mid-level risk), 150-max (more risk, high upside) and single entry/cash lineup (safer, high-floor plays).

In case you've never played a single-game showdown before, here's a quick look at the general rules:

– Six total players (one captain, five flex players)

– Captain selection costs 1.5 times standard salary but scores 1.5 times the standard points

– Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST)

– $50,000 salary cap

– You can use more than one quarterback

Let's start things off by evaluating the captain spot for the Rams vs. Bears game and then get into the actual lineups. All captains come with a 1.5x price tag but also award that same size bonus in points to whichever player you put in the spot.