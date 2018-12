EPL Boxing Day Schedule: What Football Games Are on TV Today, December 26?

Christmas may be over, but soccer fans know that Boxing Day has a full slate of EPL games. There are nine matches on the Premier League Wednesday, December 26 schedule.

The TV schedule for the EPL depends on where you live. Fans in the United States can watch most of the matches on NBC Sports Network. Fans in Canada can tune in via a combination of Sportsnet and TSN. Finally, Sky Sports will carry the televised matches in England.

Chelsea is one of several top clubs who will play on Boxing Day as part of a busy holiday schedule. Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri spoke about the team’s mindset as they end 2018.

“There is no Christmas for us,” Sarri told ESPN. “We have to play every three days: [Dec] 19, 22, 26, 30, [Jan] 2, 5, 8/9. So there is no Christmas for us. It depends only on the match. If the match is in the evening, we can stay at home the evening before. If the match is at 3 p.m. or 1 p.m., we will go to the hotel, as usual…No, I like more to play football. I am lucky — in Serie B in Italy, we played over Christmas and I liked it very much. In the Italian stadia, there was a wonderful atmosphere. In Italy, it’s not really very easy [to have that].”

Here’s a look at the English Premier League TV schedule for Boxing Day in the United States, Canada and England

English Premier League Boxing Day Schedule: United States

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET)/TV CHANNEL Wednesday, December 26 Fulham vs. Wolves 7:30 a.m. NBC Sports Network Wednesday, December 26 Burnley vs. Everton 10 a.m. NBC Sports Gold Wednesday, December 26 Crystal Palace vs. Cardiff 10 a.m. NBC Sports Gold Wednesday, December 26 Leicester vs. Man City 10 a.m. NBC Sports Gold Wednesday, December 26 Liverpool vs. Newcastle 10 a.m. NBC Sports Network/Universo Wednesday, December 26 Manchester United vs. Huddersfield 10 a.m. NBC Sports Gold Wednesday, December 26 Spurs vs. Bournemouth 10 a.m. NBC Sports Gold Wednesday, December 26 Brighton vs. Arsenal 12:15 p.m. NBC Sports Network Wednesday, December 26 Watford vs. Chelsea 2:30 p.m. NBC Sports Network

English Premier League Boxing Day Soccer Schedule: Canada

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET)/TV CHANNEL Wednesday, December 26 Fulham vs. Wolves 7:30 a.m. TSN Network Wednesday, December 26 Burnley vs. Everton 10 a.m. TSN3 Wednesday, December 26 Crystal Palace vs. Cardiff 10 a.m. Sportsnet World Wednesday, December 26 Leicester vs. Man City 10 a.m. Sportsnet Wednesday, December 26 Liverpool vs. Newcastle 10 a.m. TSN4 Wednesday, December 26 Manchester United vs. Huddersfield 10 a.m. TSN1 Wednesday, December 26 Spurs vs. Bournemouth 10 a.m. TSN5 Wednesday, December 26 Brighton vs. Arsenal 12:15 p.m. Sportsnet Wednesday, December 26 Watford vs. Chelsea 2:30 p.m. Sportsnet

EPL Boxing Day TV Schedule: England