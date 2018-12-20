Giannis Antetokounmpo Recruiting Anthony Davis to Bucks?

Apparently, Wednesday night’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans was about more than just getting a win for MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo. The man known as “The Greek Freak” decided to put his recruiting hat on after the game had wrapped up. Giannis reportedly had no problem making it known that he was looking to get star big man Anthony Davis to join him in Milwaukee.

As Steve Aschburner of NBA.com revealed, Antetokounmpo told Davis to “come to the Bucks.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo exiting Fiserv Forum, sees Anthony Davis in the hall. “Come to the Bucks, man,” Giannis says, smiling. “Come to the Bucks.” Both laugh. #recruiting — Steve Aschburner (@AschNBA) December 20, 2018

The two players laughed it off, but realistically the idea of those two playing on the same team together is somewhat terrifying for the rest of the NBA. Even a team like the Golden State Warriors. Obviously, it was surely all in good fun from Antetokounmpo who was likely feeling good after his team’s 123-115 victory over Davis and the Pelicans.

While it was an entertaining game and matchup between two of the NBA’s top players, Davis was in and out of the locker room on Wednesday night, so he played just 29 minutes. Still, the Pelicans star finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks, three assists, and two steals. Giannis had a well-rounded stat line of his own, scoring 25 points on 8-13 shooting with eight assists and two steals.

Rumors Surrounding Future of Anthony Davis

It remains a major unknown as to whether Davis will accept a supermax extension from the Pelicans after this season. With there being quite a bit of uncertainty around his future, it’s led to the rumors of a potential trade ramping up. Specifically, the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked as a top destination for Davis if traded.

But if New Orleans did begin accepting calls surrounding trade offers for Davis, their phones would immediately light up. Beyond the Lakers, we’ve seen another iconic franchise in the Boston Celtics remain squarely in the rumor mill mix when it comes to the 25-year-old All-NBA player.

Although Giannis surely would love to have Davis team up with him in Milwaukee, that seems to be somewhat of a longshot at this point. But we can never say never, especially with so much left to be determined on the topic in the coming months and potentially into the offseason. For now, though, the rumors will keep coming and one NBA star throwing out a (sarcastic?) recruitment pitch to another, is always going to draw plenty of attention.

READ NEXT: Lakers Trade With Suns for Trevor Ariza Fell Apart Due to Josh Hart?

