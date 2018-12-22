Giannis Antetokounmpo & Milwaukee Bucks Are ‘Overlooked’ Says NBA Insider

The NBA’s Eastern Conference is kicking butt and taking names this season!

Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors are dominating. But so are Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Boston Celtics with Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford will gel come playoff time, as well.

The Charlotte Hornets have also made some noise this season too, behind the play of their All-Star Kemba Walker.

The Milwaukee Bucks are also in that conversation! Winners of three in a row as of Friday night, the Bucks are currently sitting in second place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer has a glut of young talent in his system. Khris Middleton, Thon Maker, Brook Lopez, Eric Bledsoe are a complimentary cast of players to the Bucks’ All Star, and rising superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Heading into tonights game against the Boston Celtics, Antetokounmpo is also averaging a healthy 26.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists.

He is living his best life both offensively and defensively this season.

With his compelling stats, here’s the million dollar question: Why are folks not paying as much attention to what he and the Bucks are doing to say, Kevin Durant, LeBron James and others?

Is there a chance that folks are sleeping on he and the Bucks?

“I don’t think people are sleeping on them,” NBA insider, Chris Sheridan told me recently on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“But I think it’s overlooked who they put in their system.”

“They’re playing faster and shooting more threes. I mean look at what Lopez is doing. They’re a small market team so they don’t get a lot of attention.:

The Bucks gets treated like a step-child in comparison to say, the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks or Golden State Warriors. “I have this debate with people all the time about the Denver Nuggets,” says Sheridan.

“I love the Nuggets, I love Nikola Jokic If he keeps it up I think he’s a MVP candidate. But when I say that people question and say that he’s not on the highlights, they’re not in the know. But if they win ten in a row and come in first place in the West, people will notice. The Nuggets are a pretty good team, and if they win the Western conference, you have to give consideration to Nikola Jokic as the MVP.”

Same applies to “The Greek Freak.”

In addition to what he’s doing in the points, rebounds and assists debartment, also worth nothing is that “The Greek Freak” is filling the stat sheet in other departments. He’s averaging 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks, while also shooting 59 percent.